New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 24,044 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 721,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $26,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,919,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,147,000 after purchasing an additional 569,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,974,000 after purchasing an additional 189,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,395,000 after purchasing an additional 146,536 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,611,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,166,000 after purchasing an additional 40,222 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

