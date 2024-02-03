New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 532,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 692,364 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $29,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,981 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,028,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $76.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.
