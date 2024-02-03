New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $31.35 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 651,226 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Baxter International worth $31,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

