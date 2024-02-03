New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $31.94 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,643 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $31,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $123.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 2.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.