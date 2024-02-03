New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,937 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,937 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nordson were worth $30,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Nordson by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $3,002,920 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $256.70 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $265.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.22.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

