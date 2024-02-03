New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,523 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 332,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,523 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of AECOM worth $27,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM opened at $90.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 231.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $94.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 225.65%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

