New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 32,007 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,007 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.29% of A. O. Smith worth $28,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,101,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,225,000 after buying an additional 88,025 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 11.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 15.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $3,845,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,682.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,039 shares of company stock worth $5,591,547. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $78.33 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $82.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

