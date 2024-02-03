New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 42,823 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,823 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of PPG Industries worth $32,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,944,000 after acquiring an additional 581,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $140.09 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

