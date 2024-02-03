New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 46,962 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,962 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $27,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on HRL

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

Hormel Foods stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $46.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 77.40%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.