Newport Trust Company LLC Acquires 4,433 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants comprises about 0.9% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 1.73% of Darden Restaurants worth $297,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.52. 881,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.41 and its 200 day moving average is $155.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

