Newport Trust Company LLC Buys 17,128 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,065,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool comprises approximately 0.4% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $142,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,567,000 after purchasing an additional 138,322 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.5% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.44. 1,673,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,946. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.81.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

