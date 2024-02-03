Newport Trust Company LLC Cuts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Newport Trust Company LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,290,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 147,320 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 11.1% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 5.97% of General Dynamics worth $3,599,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.19.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

