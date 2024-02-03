Newport Trust Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Newport Trust Company LLC reduced its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,695 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 0.31% of Genworth Financial worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,206,000 after buying an additional 2,590,196 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,686,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,297 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,004 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,748,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

GNW stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. 1,988,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,428. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

