Newport Trust Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Newport Trust Company LLC lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,345 shares during the period. Humana accounts for about 1.9% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Newport Trust Company LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Humana worth $632,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.85.

Humana Trading Up 0.8 %

Humana stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,926. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.13.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.