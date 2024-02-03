Newport Trust Company LLC Grows Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,210,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 1.07% of Bank OZK worth $44,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bank OZK by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,237,000 after buying an additional 4,045,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,858,000 after acquiring an additional 88,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after acquiring an additional 311,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Bank OZK Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OZK stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.89. 1,584,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,849. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

