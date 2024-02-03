Newport Trust Company LLC Has $122.75 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Newport Trust Company LLC cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,833,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. State Street accounts for about 0.4% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 0.59% of State Street worth $122,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of State Street by 51.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.43. 1,880,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,587. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.92.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

