Newport Trust Company LLC Has $360.72 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Newport Trust Company LLC reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,831,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,336 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.1% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $360,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 375,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $47,720,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.3% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,866,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919,729. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

