Newport Trust Company LLC Invests $24.72 Million in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 731,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,721,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.
Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.45. 2,053,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,093. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $47.40.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
