Newport Trust Company LLC Invests $24.72 Million in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 731,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,721,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.45. 2,053,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,093. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.