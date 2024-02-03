Newport Trust Company LLC Purchases Shares of 200,505 Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 200,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSCO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. 3,248,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSCO. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

