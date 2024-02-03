Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 12,806 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Newport Trust Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $60,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $215,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Waters by 37.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after buying an additional 547,777 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 9,685.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,562,000 after buying an additional 477,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waters by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.38.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE WAT traded down $3.71 on Friday, hitting $320.74. 516,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,747. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.83. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $346.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

