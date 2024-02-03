Newport Trust Company LLC Trims Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Newport Trust Company LLC cut its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,805,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,161 shares during the period. United Airlines accounts for about 0.5% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 1.16% of United Airlines worth $160,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in United Airlines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United Airlines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,737,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,086,934. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UAL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.