Newport Trust Company LLC Trims Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Newport Trust Company LLC reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 0.17% of Moody’s worth $98,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $52,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 44,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 33,642 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,475,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MCO traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $399.60. The company had a trading volume of 682,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.52 and a 200 day moving average of $351.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $403.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Insider Activity at Moody's

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,266 shares of company stock worth $3,996,503. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.36.

Moody's Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

