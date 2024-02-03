NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Trading Down 0.6%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$15.51 and last traded at C$15.78. 25,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 34,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.87.

NEXON Stock Up 28.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.88.

About NEXON

(Get Free Report)

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.