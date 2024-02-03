NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $812.46 million, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

