Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118.50 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.51). 64,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 115,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.50).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About Nexteq

Nexteq plc operates as a technology partner to industrial equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The company designs and engineers gaming computers, software systems, and accessories for the gaming and sports betting industries. It also produces a range of human machine interface hardware to industrial markets, primarily broadcast and medical sectors.

