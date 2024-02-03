NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the solar energy provider on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

NextEra Energy Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. NextEra Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 239.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,508.7%.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $30.31 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,542,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after buying an additional 43,038 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,460,978 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $43,391,000 after buying an additional 321,115 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

