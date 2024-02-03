Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $86.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $82.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $99.87.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Northern Trust by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.