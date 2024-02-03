Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

NPI stock opened at C$24.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$35.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. Northland Power had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of C$513.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$491.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.2333333 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

