Northland Securities Increases Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $625.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $450.00 to $625.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMCI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $465.88.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $579.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.14 and a 200-day moving average of $298.75. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $606.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,881 shares of company stock worth $23,441,196 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

