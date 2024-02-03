Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 581.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,284 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,838.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 676.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:NUS opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $897.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NUS. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,699.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,100. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

