Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $183.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.89 and its 200 day moving average is $163.98. Nucor has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $190.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

