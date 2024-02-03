NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Shares Up 1.1%

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.56 and last traded at $29.53. 32,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

The firm has a market cap of $365.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24.

Institutional Trading of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUDM. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 907.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000.

About NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

