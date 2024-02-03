Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NEA stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

