Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NMCO opened at $10.25 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.
Insider Activity
In other Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Terence J. Toth purchased 3,925 shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,582.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
