Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NMCO opened at $10.25 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Terence J. Toth purchased 3,925 shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,582.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.