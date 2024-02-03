Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NMZ stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMZ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after buying an additional 535,487 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 161.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 105,886 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 82.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 81,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after buying an additional 75,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.