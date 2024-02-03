Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NXJ stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $12.10.

Insider Activity at Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 65,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $704,890.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,496,561 shares in the company, valued at $48,652,790.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 852,587 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,603 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 479,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 99,875 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $4,365,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 545.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 199,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 168,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

