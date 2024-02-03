Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Shares of NXJ stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $12.10.
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 65,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $704,890.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,496,561 shares in the company, valued at $48,652,790.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 852,587 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,603 in the last 90 days.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
