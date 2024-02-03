Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 289.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 100,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 161.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

