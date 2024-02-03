Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JPC stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

In other Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Jack Evans sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $28,626.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

