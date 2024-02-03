Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NAD opened at $11.35 on Friday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund news, insider Young L. Robert purchased 15,750 shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $168,997.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
