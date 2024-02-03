Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NAD opened at $11.35 on Friday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund news, insider Young L. Robert purchased 15,750 shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $168,997.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.