Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of JRI opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $13.03.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
