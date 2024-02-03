Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of JRI opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $13.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRI. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

