NXM Reaches 1-Day Volume of $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016806 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00017773 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,040.02 or 1.00017879 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010633 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00178189 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003429 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

