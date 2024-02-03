NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 18,131 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.9 %

NXPI stock opened at $214.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.68. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.