Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCSL. B. Riley lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

