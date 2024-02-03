Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) CFO Donald Notman Sells 6,433 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.96.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 589.24% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $4,142,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 376.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 919,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 726,569 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $3,328,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $3,080,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $2,207,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

