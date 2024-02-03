Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger Sells 6,831 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $33,813.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 109,218 shares in the company, valued at $540,629.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.96.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 589.24%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
