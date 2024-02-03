Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger Sells 6,831 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $33,813.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 109,218 shares in the company, valued at $540,629.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.96.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 589.24%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

