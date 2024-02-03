OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

OFS Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $6.94 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OFS Credit news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $558,415.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,240,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,714 shares of company stock worth $1,221,970. Company insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a report on Monday, November 13th.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

