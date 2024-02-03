OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
OFS Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
OFS Credit Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $6.94 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other OFS Credit news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $558,415.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,240,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,714 shares of company stock worth $1,221,970. Company insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of OFS Credit
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a report on Monday, November 13th.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
