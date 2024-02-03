Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $834.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.20. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,590,981 shares in the company, valued at $76,455,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $305,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 876,283 shares in the company, valued at $10,716,941.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,590,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,455,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,416 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.