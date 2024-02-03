Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,322,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 644,214 shares.The stock last traded at $15.28 and had previously closed at $13.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLMA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 29,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $435,879.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,112.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $305,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 876,283 shares in the company, valued at $10,716,941.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 29,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $435,879.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,112.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,146 shares of company stock worth $1,232,416 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 301.7% in the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,857,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after buying an additional 1,395,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 651.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 1,389,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,123 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $9,262,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $5,310,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

