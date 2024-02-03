ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $71.00 at Truist Financial

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.91.

OKE stock opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.08. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

