Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTO traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.93. 319,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,981. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $172.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.65. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

